BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport offers more retail options at Concourse A

As more fliers pass through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to take to the skies, they will discover new shops lining the concourse. Three new units now anchor the new Concourse A extension, including regional favorites Miss Shirley’s Café’s first airport location and a second R&R Seafood Bar. District Market brings more local goodness to the airport with Maryland’s iconic Otterbein’s Cookies.

First up in the expanded Concourse A is the new 616-square-foot District Market store. This one-stop shop features travel essentials including health and beauty, tech accessories, snacks, gifts and regional specialties.

In its 16th year, Miss Shirley’s Café, a local family-owned restaurant, is serving its award-winning breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and snacks in a new 2,100-square-foot café and full bar – its fourth location and first in an airport. Miss Shirley’s specialties are rooted in Southern-inspired fare with a focus on fresh ingredients from the Chesapeake Bay

R&R Seafood Bar’s new location is docked at the end of the Concourse A extension. Reminiscent of an old-fashioned raw bar, R&R specializes in fresh Chesapeake Bay regional seafood, including the Obrycki’s crab cake, raw oysters, and the popular Crabby Mary cocktail.