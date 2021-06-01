Home Anne Arundel County BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport offers more retail options at Concourse A

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport offers more retail options at Concourse A

By
The Business Monthly
-
125

As more fliers pass through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to take to the skies, they will discover new shops lining the concourse. Three new units now anchor the new Concourse A extension, including regional favorites Miss Shirley’s Café’s first airport location and a second R&R Seafood Bar. District Market brings more local goodness to the airport with Maryland’s iconic Otterbein’s Cookies.

First up in the expanded Concourse A is the new 616-square-foot District Market store. This one-stop shop features travel essentials including health and beauty, tech accessories, snacks, gifts and regional specialties.

In its 16th year, Miss Shirley’s Café, a local family-owned restaurant, is serving its award-winning breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and snacks in a new 2,100-square-foot café and full bar – its fourth location and first in an airport. Miss Shirley’s specialties are rooted in Southern-inspired fare with a focus on fresh ingredients from the Chesapeake Bay

R&R Seafood Bar’s new location is docked at the end of the Concourse A extension. Reminiscent of an old-fashioned raw bar, R&R specializes in fresh Chesapeake Bay regional seafood, including the Obrycki’s crab cake, raw oysters, and the popular Crabby Mary cocktail.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR