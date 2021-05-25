BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport hosts fastest EV chargers

Four 150+ kilowatt capacity electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers are now available for public use at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport’s cell phone lot ― these utilize advanced technology able to provide a quick charge in a matter of minutes. Six more of these publicly accessible chargers will soon be online at BWI Marshall’s Rideshare Lot.

These chargers are part of BGE’s EVsmart Program which also provides customers with rebates, tools, and information that they need to go electric. They are also partially funded by a U.S. Department of Energy grant awarded to BGE in 2020, in partnership with a mid-Atlantic coalition, to support an EV Rideshare Program consisting of up to 100 EVs, administered by a rideshare provider, and designed to provide access to more equitable, clean, point-to-point transportation options.

With the grant funding, BGE will operate more advanced fast charging infrastructure well-suited to rideshare drivers on platforms like Lyft and other drivers’ needs not only at BWI Marshall, but also in communities around Baltimore that will be convenient to drivers and riders in and around those neighborhoods.

In addition, through the grant and working with Lyft, BGE plans to support the introduction of electric cars in the greater Baltimore region, which may be used for cleaner, easier access to grocery stores, health care, jobs and other travel needs.

“At Lyft, we’ve committed to reaching 100 percent electric vehicles on the network by 2030 and partnerships like this one with BGE will help propel us toward our goal,” said Jon Walker, sustainability policy manager, Lyft. “EVs have the potential to make a transformational impact on society and the environment and we’re uniquely positioned to help ensure that their benefits are distributed equitably – especially as nearly half of Lyft rides start or end in historically underserved communities.”

BGE will install and operate a 500-charger network available to all EV drivers containing L2 chargers, 50-kilowatt DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) and 150 kilowatt DCFC once fully built. BGE is working with state, county, and municipal government agencies throughout its service area to determine optimal locations, on government-owned property, to site the chargers.