BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport hits new pandemic high for passenger travel

Thursday, May 27, which led into the Memorial Day weekend, marked the busiest day for departing passengers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport since the start of Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 25,138 departing passengers last Thursday at BWI Marshall Airport.

During the five days from Thursday through Memorial Day Monday, May 31, a total of 109,214 departing passengers were screened by TSA at BWI Marshall.

The weekend proved busy across the nation, as the TSA screened nearly 2 million passengers at U.S. airports Friday, May 28, the highest daily total in more than a year. For BWI Marshall, the Thursday high was part of a busy month. For the month of May, the TSA screened 622,971 departing passengers at BWI Marshall, an increase of 677 percent compared to May 2020.

Travel volume is expected to continue growing in coming months. BWI Marshall is working to provide services for the rising level of passenger traffic. Last week, the airport reopened its Long Term B parking lot, and 77 percent of airport food and retail concessions are now open to serve travelers.

Travelers are reminded that federal regulations continue to require face coverings or masks in the airport terminal and on commercial flights. Only ticketed passengers and employees are permitted in the terminal at this time. For information on safety and health protocols in place at BWI Marshall and the airport’s continued COVID-19 recovery, see www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.