BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport hits milestones in passenger traffic recovery

On May 7, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport experienced its busiest day for departing passengers since the start of Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 21,742 departing passengers that day at the airport.

The May 7 total at BWI Marshall was part of a four-day stretch from Thursday through Sunday that also marked a pandemic-era high at the airport, with 80,993 departing passengers recorded by TSA for the period. Thursday’s tally was 21,738 outbound travelers, while Saturday and Sunday saw 17,584 and 19,929, respectively.

Nationwide, the TSA screened more than 1.7 million travelers at airports on May 9, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The numbers reflect continued recovery of passenger traffic at BWI Marshall and follows TSA’s April total of 502,153 departing passengers at the airport. During that April 2020 low point, passenger traffic at BWI Marshall had been down 96 percent compared to the previous year.

BWI Marshall continues to monitor travel conditions and work to ensure services and amenities for customers. Seventy-one percent of airport food and retail concessions are now open. Last month, BWI Marshall Airport reopened its Long Term A Parking lot. As more people return to air travel, BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.