BWI Thurgood Marshall airport ‘Best North American Airport’ of its size 

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was named as the top North American airport in its size category in the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. The annual awards are presented by Airports Council International World (ACI World).

The ASQ program recognizes global airports for delivery of the best customer service as measured by airport passengers. The annual comprehensive survey measures customer satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators; it delivers full assessment and analysis of the passenger experience, including factors such as airport cleanliness, concessions, parking and security checkpoint wait times.

The ASQ survey respondents gave BWI Marshall high marks for parking facilities and value, ground transportation, food and retail concessions, efficient security checkpoint and airline check-in, and ease of terminal access.