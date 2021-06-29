BWI Thurgood Marshal Airport to open Icelandair service

Icelandair announced that it will launch seasonal service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland, starting May 13, 2022. The airline will operate four weekly roundtrip flights through October.

“As Maryland continues to recover from the global pandemic, we welcome new opportunities for international tourism and trade,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “This additional service connecting Maryland to Iceland ― and beyond ― is a positive sign for the economy here and abroad.”

Icelandair’s hub in Reykjavik offers connections to markets across Europe. The airline will provide the new service between BWI Marshall Airport and Iceland with its comfortable Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

“Iceland is now open to all vaccinated U.S. passengers, and Europe is beginning to open their borders, as well,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO for Icelandair. “We are pleased to return to Baltimore/Washington International Airport with nonstop flights to Iceland and beyond. Our return shows the promising future of air travel and our commitment to better serve the Baltimore-Washington area. We look forward to offering travelers more options when traveling to Europe and welcoming BWI aboard again.”