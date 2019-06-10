BWI Marshall’s Community Partners Program Showcases Nonprofits

A new program at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is offering local charitable nonprofit organizations the opportunity to increase public awareness among the airport’s millions of travelers. The Community Partners Program will provide space throughout the BWI Marshall terminal for nonprofits to display information highlighting their important work.

In 2018, BWI Marshall recorded its fourth straight record year, with 27.1 million passengers visiting the airport, and the BWI Marshall Airport Community Partners Program offers 14 locations in the terminal for nonprofits to display messages and information to that audience. The service is free of charge.

Charitable nonprofits from throughout Maryland and the National Capital Region are invited to submit applications to be considered for the program. For details, go to www.maacommunityrelations.com/content/anznoiseupdate/exhibit-application.php.