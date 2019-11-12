BWI Marshall welcomes Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines has added BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to its growing network. Sun Country plans to start seasonal nonstop service between BWI Marshall and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on May 8, 2020.

Sun Country will initially offer two weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall and Minneapolis-St. Paul, then increase the number of flights to four weekly roundtrips on June 4. The airline is a privately-held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul and is a leader in leisure travel flying to more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“We are excited to welcome BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to our growing network and to provide service to Minneapolis-St. Paul,” said Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re committed to affordably connecting guests to their favorite people, places and memories, and we look forward to bringing that commitment to Baltimore and Washington, D.C. We think guests will enjoy our low fares, great customer service, and comfortable onboard experience.”

A recent economic impact report revealed that BWI Marshall Airport produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. The airport and visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region and remains the busiest airport in the region.