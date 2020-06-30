BWI Marshall welcomes Sun Country Airlines

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has welcomed the start of service from Sun Country Airlines, a new carrier for the airport. Sun Country is now offering nonstop service between BWI Marshall and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Sun Country Airlines is a privately held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul. The award-winning airline is a leader in leisure travel, flying to more than 50 popular markets across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Sun Country has a reputation for world-class service at an affordable price and offers travel services from its Sun Country Charters and Sun Country Vacations divisions.

“We’re excited to begin our nonstop service between the Twin Cities and the National Capital region,” said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker. “In these unprecedented times, we’re pleased to be able to continue connecting our community to new destinations. We look forward to bringing our mission of offering leisure travelers safe, reliable service at a great price to more people and places.”