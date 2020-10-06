BWI Marshall welcomes Minute Suites

New concessionaire Minute Suites has launched services BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The company offers private rooms where airport passengers can relax, nap or work before a flight or during a layover.

At BWI Marshall, Minute Suites are accessible for passengers flying from concourses A, B and C. The private rooms include a daybed, television, workstation, free Wi-Fi and other amenities.

The company currently has locations in four other U.S. airports, with more planned.

“We have been planning BWI for some time and we are thrilled to see it launch,” Dan Solomon, co-founder and director of development for Minute Suites said. “Our service has been highly sought after for years, and now it is in even higher demand.”

Minute Suites was founded by doctors and health care professionals looking to give travelers a clean and safe retreat during long waits between flights.

Travelers can book a room for a minimum of one hour and a maximum stay of eight hours, depending on their needs.