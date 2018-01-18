Icelandair will start nonstop service from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland, with four weekly round-trip flights starting on May 28.

Icelandair’s hub in Reykjavik connects with more than 25 markets across Europe. Icelandair will offer the service between BWI Marshall and Iceland with its Boeing 757-200 aircraft. The airline’s fleet offers passengers ample legroom with popular in-flight entertainment and amenities.

“The time is right for Icelandair to return to BWI. Icelandair has been in operation for over 80 years, and Baltimore has played an important role in that history. Today our network is bigger and stronger than ever, and we offer our passengers more flights, more connections and a refreshing alternative to Iceland and beyond. We look forward to welcoming Baltimore aboard again,” said Icelandair CEO Bjorgolfur Johannsson.

Icelandair is the fourth new international air service for BWI Marshall to be announced in recent months. Air Canada will add service to Montreal in May, and Spirit Airlines will begin service to Montego Bay in March. Tour operator Vacation Express announced seasonal flights to Cozumel starting in June.