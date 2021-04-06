BWI Marshall reopens Long Term A parking lot

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has reopened its Long Term A Parking lot as of April 1. The Long Term A lot and several other parking operations at the airport were temporarily closed last March as a result of the global pandemic and its impact on air travel.

Passenger traffic has increased steadily at BWI Marshall in recent weeks. Friday, March 26, was the busiest day since the start of Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, with 22,698 departing passengers; several other days in March were among the busiest in the past year.

BWI Marshall originally planned a gradual reopening of parking facilities starting July 1. Growing passenger traffic in recent weeks has prompted the airport to accelerate the reopening of the Long Term A lot. The airport’s Long Term B lot, Express Parking and valet service will remain temporarily closed at this time.

Upon reopening, the parking rate for the BWI Marshall Long Term A lot will be $8 per day, the regular rate. The Daily Garage and Hourly Garage have operated at reduced daily rates, $8 and $12, respectively, during the pandemic and will begin a phased transition to regular rates. As of April 15, the Daily Garage rate will be $10 per day and the Hourly Garage rate will be $16 per day.

Resumption of the regular rates for the Daily Garage ($12 per day) and the Hourly Garage ($22 per day) is currently scheduled for Oct. 1.