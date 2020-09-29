BWI Marshall team wins partnership award

The construction and engineering team at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has been honored with a 2020 John L. Martin Partnered Project of the Year Award for work to reconstruct Taxiway B at BWI Marshall, which is owned and operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA).

Taxiway B at BWI Marshall offers primary access from the north cargo apron and international concourse to the airport runways. The 2019 taxiway project included full depth reconstruction along with mill and overlay of pavement. Additional improvements included associated grading, drainage, lighting, airfield signage and pavement markings. The construction was completed early and under budget.

The award recognized the project team, which consisted of MDOT MAA as the airport owner; Allan Myers, prime contractor; Michael Baker International, designer; Parsons Infrastructure, construction manager; Airport Design Consultants Inc., program management; and Ventura Consulting Group, facilitator.