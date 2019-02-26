BWI Marshall sets another record

A record 27,145,831 commercial passengers flew through BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in 2018, a new all-time annual record. The 2018 annual passenger traffic figure, a 2.9% increase over 2017, represents the fourth-consecutive annual passenger record for BWI Marshall.

In 2018, BWI Marshall Airport was rated among the top 10 airports in the United States, according to Condé Nast Traveler’s Annual Readers’ Survey. The survey highlighted BWI Marshall Airport’s efficiency, transit access, and amenities, noting that foodies, “like the multitude of places to sample Maryland’s famous crabs.”