BWI Marshall launches aircraft noise tracking tool

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport unveiled a new interactive system that provides the public with detailed information about airline flights near the airport.

WebTrak is an online tool that provides data about airline operations, including noise measurements from permanent monitors in communities near BWI Marshall.

The WebTrak system provides historic and near real-time flight tracking information, as well as noise level data for users. The tool displays airline flights, weather information, BWI Marshall noise monitor locations and aircraft noise levels on a user-friendly map. The flight tracking system includes specific details about flights associated with BWI Marshall, as well as information on air traffic transitioning through the region.

The system can be accessed at www.bwiairport.com/flying-with-us/about-bwi/airport-noise-webtrak.