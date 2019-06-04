BWI Marshall introduces new shuttle buses

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has put into service the first of 20 new buses providing customer transportation between the airport’s passenger terminal, parking facilities and the BWI Rail Station. The new 60-foot, articulated buses will offer around-the-clock service at BWI Marshall.

Manufactured by New Flyer of America, the buses feature a sleek, eye-catching design and important customer service amenities including WiFi, USB charging ports, comfortable seating, large windows and three sets of wide doors for easy access. The buses provide about a 50 percent increase in passenger capacity compared to the older fleet.

The rollout is part of BWI Marshall’s process to replace its entire bus fleet. The new buses being introduced are part of a $13.5 million procurement approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works in August 2018. The procurement included 10 60-foot buses and 10 40-foot buses. The board approved another contract in January 2019 for 20 additional parking shuttle buses. In 2017, the airport placed 20 new rental car shuttle buses into service.