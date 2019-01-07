BWI Marshall Inspects Jet Bridges After Incident

After a recent incident involving a new jet bridge, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport completed inspections of all 33 jet bridges with the same manufacturer and found they were safe to use, and is continuing inspections for the rest of the airport’s jet bridges.

Six people who were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, which occurred during the holiday travel season, and were shortly thereafter released. Investigation into the incident concluded a metal bracket was defective on the jet bridge involved and, as a precautionary measure, all brackets on five other jet bridges that were installed at the same time as the affected jet bridge were replaced. Airport operations were not impacted.