BWI Marshall improvements to get virtual workshops

To help protect the safety of the public and employees during the COVID-19 health emergency, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA) will host two Virtual Public Workshops via video conference regarding proposed improvement projects at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The workshops will be held 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, and replace an in-person workshop in March that was postponed due to public health and social distancing guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

MDOT MAA has identified the need for a number of proposed improvements at BWI Marshall to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards, enhance airfield safety and efficiency, accommodate existing and anticipated passenger demand, and improve customer service. The projects would have no impact on airline flight track locations or the number of airline operations at BWI Marshall.

The May 21 online WebEx video meetings will present information and study documents related to these projects, including the Updated Draft Environmental Assessment and the Draft Section 4(f) Determination and will invite public comment.

Additional information on the Virtual Public Workshops, including a link to register and details on joining the meeting, will be posted by May 15 at marylandaviation.com. Attendees may participate via computer or mobile app; no camera or microphone is needed. A dial-in telephone number will be posted at the website above prior to the meetings for those unable to access the Internet and who would like to listen.

Representatives from MDOT MAA and its project team will be available during the workshops to answer questions from the public. Written comments may be submitted via email at rbowie@bwiairport.com by June 4. Those requesting communication assistance or accommodation are encouraged to contact Kim Hughes by email khughes@hntb.com or telephone 703-824-5100 prior to the online workshops.

The contents of the virtual public workshop, including the presentation, meeting materials and the Updated Draft Environmental Assessment and Draft Section 4(f) Determination document, will remain on the MDOT MAA website through June 4. Public comments and questions will receive responses in the Final Environmental Assessment document.