BWI Marshall gets $3.3M for lighting

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Representative John Sarbanes (all D-Md.) announced $3,393,750 in new federal funds for the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

These funds will be used to rehabilitate a taxiway lighting system that will enhance safety during low visibility conditions and to reconstruct pavement on a second taxiway; they follow $10 million for construction at the airport announced by the lawmakers in August of this year. Serving more than 26 million passengers per year, BWI Marshall is the region’s busiest airport.

“Each year, the safety and convenience of millions of travelers depend on BWI airport. These federal investments in infrastructure modernization will make our airport and regional economy stronger for years to come,” said Cardin, ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee.

This DOT grant will be awarded through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, funded through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019. The program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, and airport signage, lighting, and markings.