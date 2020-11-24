BWI Marshall focused on health during holidays

Maryland health officials are urging residents to stay home this Thanksgiving season to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and have issued a travel advisory regarding non-essential trips outside the state. At BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials also recommend everyone do their part by limiting air travel to essential trips only and closely adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols if travel is necessary.

BWI Marshall continues to offer strong proactive measures to provide for the well-being of passengers. The airport terminal remains restricted to ticketed passengers, employees and those helping passengers needing assistance.

Face coverings or masks are required for customers and employees in BWI Marshall Airport. Passengers arriving without a face covering may receive a free mask at airport information desks; and hand sanitizer dispensers are in place throughout the airport terminal.

In addition, the U.S. Departments of Transportation, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and State offer a web portal where airline passengers can obtain updated information on how to Fly Healthy (www.flyhealthy.gov/flyhealthy) this holiday season. The portal notes the experience as an airline passenger begins at home and offers advice on COVID-19 precautions during trip planning, at the airport, while aboard an aircraft, upon arrival at your destination and returning home.

At BWI Marshall, passenger traffic has steadily rebounded since the low point in April, when total passengers dropped 96% compared to last year. For the Thanksgiving holiday, passenger traffic is expected to be down about 50% from the same holiday period last year.

For airport parking, the Daily Garage remains open at a reduced rate of $8 per day, and the Hourly Garage is open at a reduced rate of $12 per day. The Long Term A and B lots, Express Parking, and valet parking are temporarily closed. The Cell Phone Lot is open, offering a free, convenient location for motorists to wait away from the airport terminal until contact is made with arriving passengers.

For more on BWI Marshall’s COVID-19 response, go to bwiairport.com/COVID19.