BWI Marshall Fire & Rescue Captain gets award

Captain Matthew Morean of the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department has been honored by the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Working Group with the Brian Pugh Outstanding ARFF Training Officer Award. The honor showcases efforts to institute procedures or technologies that make a difference in an airport’s ARFF training programs.

Morean was nominated for the award by Battalion Fire Chief Jason Graber of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department. The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department and the MWAA Fire and Rescue Department regularly collaborate on training programs.