BWI Marshall aims to relieve roadway traffic

For the holiday travel season, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will have measures in place to help mitigate traffic congestion along the terminal roadway.

Through Friday, Dec. 6 and from Friday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Jan. 3, BWI Marshall will offer up to one hour of free parking for customers who are “in and out” of the Hourly Garage within 60 minutes. Customers parking in the Hourly Garage beyond 60 minutes will be charged the usual rate.

To help manage vehicle traffic during the peak travel season, off-airport parking shuttles and hotel shuttles will use the upper level/departures level roadway to drop off and pick up customers to help ease congestion on the lower level during the holiday season. The upper level commercial vehicle operation will run through the entire holiday period, from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 5. Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will continue to use the upper level roadway for their operations.

Another option to help motorists avoid traffic along the terminal roadway is the Cell Phone Lot. BWI Marshall will add about 50 additional spaces to the lot for the holiday travel season.

Note that through Jan. 5, Regional Bus Stop No. 1 at BWI Marshall will be temporarily closed. During the holiday season, local and regional bus customers should instead use the Regional Bus Stop No. 2, which is located on the lower level/arrivals level of the roadway, near terminal door No. 18.