BWI Marshall Adds 2 New Popups

Fraport Maryland has welcomed two new operators, Stupid Delicious! Desserts and Finesse Lyfestyle, to the LaunchPad program at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Now in its second year, the program gives startups and small business owners an opportunity to participate in the airport’s retail program and support the region’s small businesses.

Tanya Davis, the founder of Stupid Delicious! Desserts, is known as “The Cookie Lady” in Baltimore. This third-generation baker brings her original cookie recipes to her LaunchPad pop-up. She also produces cupcakes, pies and homemade ice cream at her shop on Harford Road.

Finesse Lyfestyle Owners Aqueelah and Artiium Arbyummi, of Waldorf, wanted to do more than open a shop filled with their favorite natural products, they have a higher calling: to be the change they wish to see in the world. “We are known as ‘The Healing Brand’ because we heal the skin with our products by going back to basics, making certified organic products,” said Mr. Arbyummi.

The new LaunchPad pop-up operators receive 12-month leases as well as training, sales and marketing support. They join two existing LaunchPad operators that have extended their leases at BWI Marshall: New Secrets Tea and Fashion Spa House.