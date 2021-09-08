BWI gets more than $13M in funding

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman John Sarbanes (all D-Md.) announced $13,231,306 in federal funding for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, including more than $3,250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. These funds will help support crucial infrastructure improvements to the facility.

“The American Rescue Plan has provided critical federal investment in our state to support our economy and everyday lives as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new round of federal funding facilitates major upgrades and expansions at BWI [Marshall] to better serve our state and region in the years ahead,” said Cardin, chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee. “The Maryland delegation will continue our efforts in bringing once-in-a-generation infrastructure legislation across the finish line to modernize and improve our transportation infrastructure across the state.”

Funding will be divided between two projects:

$12,231,306 to shift or reconfigure Taxiway F from its current airfield location to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) design standards

$1 million to expand the existing Terminal Concourse A/B connector and baggage handling system by 140,000 square feet to increase capacity to meet the operational needs of the airport

These funds were provided through the FAA to the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Aviation Administration. Funds authorized under the ARPA of 2021 are available to help cover state and local funding obligations up to 100 percent of the cost of the project for any grants awarded in fiscal 2020 or fiscal 2021.