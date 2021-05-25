BWI Community Development Foundation announces new shuttle stop

The BWI Development Community Foundation (The Partnership Foundation) recently held a special event commemorating the County Connector’s newest shuttle stop at 1351 Mathison Way.

This new stop adds to the existing shuttle route that operates 365 days a year and services the areas between Arundel Mills Mall/Live! Casino & Hotel and the BWI Light Rail Stop.

The County Connector will provide and connect passengers with their place of employment, strengthening the region’s economic and workforce development.

Like similar industries affected by the pandemic, the County Connector saw a decrease in ridership starting in March 2020 when businesses were shut down. Despite the decrease in ridership and the challenges of the pandemic, the shuttle’s operator, Dream Management, continued to service the community by providing transportation for essential workers and for those without transportation to be able to access food and health care supplies.

“We are thankful that we have been able to keep this valuable service running successfully through the pandemic and are looking forward to continuing its growth serving those who need transportation access to jobs and job opportunities in our region,” said Gina Stewart, executive director of The Partnership Foundation and the BWI Business Partnership.

The ridership is continuing to increase, and it is anticipated to grow to even greater numbers as the State and economy continue to reopen.