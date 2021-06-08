Home Anne Arundel County BWI Business Partnership honors members

BWI Business Partnership honors members

The Business Monthly
New BWIBP Board Members for FY22.

The BWI Business Partnership held its Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony June 3 at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. Many members were cited at the event, including new board members Bonnie Hinkle, COPT; Christopher Duncan, BGE; Gary Gilliard, Fraport Maryland; and Robert Tedesco, Maryland Live!

Honored guests included Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who offered congratulatory remarks on the Partnership’s 35th year anniversary.

Gina Stewart, executive director of the Partnership and Karen Cook, dean of the school of business and law at Anne Arundel Community College, the first female board chair, presented the following awards:

Member of the Year Award 
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Represented by Stuart Forsyth, Director, Customer Engagement  
 
Rising Star of the Year 
UHY LLP  
Represented by Mark Rubin, Partner, Managing Director & Stephen Wolf, Partner, Managing Director 
 
Volunteer Award of the Year 
Jordan Kayloe 
BWI Marshall Airport 
 
Young Professional of the Year Award 
Trent Newman 
Bank of America 
 
Sam Heffner Legacy Award 
Fred Delavan 

Mark Wasserman 

In for their years of service on the Partnership Board, the following departing and retired board members were recognized:

Andrew Bing 

Fred Delavan 

Mark Wasserman 

Lou Zagarino 

Beverley Swaim Staley 

Judi Emmel 

Karen Olscamp 

Jose Boluda 

John Hermann 

Rob Norton 

 

 

