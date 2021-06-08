BWI Business Partnership honors members

The BWI Business Partnership held its Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony June 3 at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. Many members were cited at the event, including new board members Bonnie Hinkle, COPT; Christopher Duncan, BGE; Gary Gilliard, Fraport Maryland; and Robert Tedesco, Maryland Live!
Honored guests included Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who offered congratulatory remarks on the Partnership’s 35th year anniversary.
Gina Stewart, executive director of the Partnership and Karen Cook, dean of the school of business and law at Anne Arundel Community College, the first female board chair, presented the following awards:
In for their years of service on the Partnership Board, the following departing and retired board members were recognized:
Andrew Bing
Fred Delavan
Mark Wasserman
Lou Zagarino
Beverley Swaim Staley
Judi Emmel
Karen Olscamp
Jose Boluda
John Hermann
Rob Norton