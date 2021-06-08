BWI Business Partnership honors members

The BWI Business Partnership held its Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony June 3 at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. Many members were cited at the event, including new board members Bonnie Hinkle, COPT; Christopher Duncan, BGE; Gary Gilliard, Fraport Maryland; and Robert Tedesco, Maryland Live!

Honored guests included Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who offered congratulatory remarks on the Partnership’s 35th year anniversary.

Gina Stewart, executive director of the Partnership and Karen Cook, dean of the school of business and law at Anne Arundel Community College, the first female board chair, presented the following awards:

Member of the Year Award

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Represented by Stuart Forsyth, Director, Customer Engagement

Rising Star of the Year

UHY LLP

Represented by Mark Rubin, Partner, Managing Director & Stephen Wolf, Partner, Managing Director

Volunteer Award of the Year

Jordan Kayloe

BWI Marshall Airport

Young Professional of the Year Award

Trent Newman

Bank of America

Sam Heffner Legacy Award

Fred Delavan

Mark Wasserman

In for their years of service on the Partnership Board, the following departing and retired board members were recognized:

Andrew Bing

Fred Delavan

Mark Wasserman

Lou Zagarino

Beverley Swaim Staley

Judi Emmel

Karen Olscamp

Jose Boluda

John Hermann

Rob Norton