BWI Business Partnership announces first woman chair

The BWI Business Partnership has announced that Karen Cook, dean of Anne Arundel Community College’s (AACC) School of Business & Law, has been named the first woman chair in the organization’s 35-year history. The announcement is available via pre-recorded video that has been shared on the organization’s website.

Outgoing Chair Sam Minnitte, area manager of Maryland and Delaware for WSP, commented, said, “Karen is a longtime friend who has excelled in her public career in Anne Arundel County. I’m excited as Karen brings her experience and leadership energy to the BWI Business Partnership.”

In her role at AACC, Cook provides strategic vision and leadership for instructional programs, including business, transportation and logistics, economics, entrepreneurial studies, homeland security, criminal justice and legal studies; she also fosters partnerships with leaders and organizations in business, law, education and government. Cook is an attorney and former chief administrative officer for Anne Arundel County.

The Partnership also announced Gail Sanders, assistant vice president of business development for Tower Federal Credit Union, as vice chair; David Richardson, director of governmental affairs, Southwest Airlines, secretary; Stephen Palmer, senior vice president at PNC Bank, treasurer; and new board member Harry Blumenthal, attorney at law and counsel to Liff, Walsh & Simmons, general counsel.

Anuja Sonalker, CEO of STEER Tech; and Cedrick Johnson, president of Airport Design Consultants, have been elected as new general directors to the board.