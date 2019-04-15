Bureau of Engraving & Printing may come here

The U.S. Bureau of Engraving & Printing (BEP) is evaluating a 100-acre parcel on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, in Beltsville, as the potential location for a new production facility that would print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products.

BEP is partnering with the USDA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in studying the feasibility of the site, which would replace BEP’s century-old facility, in Washington, D.C.

Building a new production facility on the Prince George’s County site will result in cost savings and efficiencies for the BEP, and shorten the commutes for the 65 percent of bureau employees already living in Maryland. The partnering agencies intend to solicit input from members of the local community, as well as government officials and other stakeholders during the evaluation process.

“Maryland Commerce stands ready to provide any assistance we can during the evaluation process,” said Secretary Kelly Schulz. “Maryland is home to more than 50 federal facilities, and the federal government has a very positive economic impact – $38.1 billion – on the state’s economy.”