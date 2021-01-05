Buchbinder Tunick acquires Iwanczuk & Associates

Buchbinder Tunick & Company, a Bethesda-based CPA firm, has expanded its footprint in the Metropolitan Washington, D.C., area with the acquisition of Iwanczuk & Associates. Iwanczuk, of Columbia, which specializes in tax, accounting and financial services for individuals and businesses.

The deal is part of Buchbinder’s strategic plan to strengthen and enhance the services offered to clients in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia. The move adds two partners, Michael Iwanczuk and Mario Iwanczuk, to Buchbinder’s leadership team. They will continue to serve clients out of their current office in Columbia.