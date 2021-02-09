BRS & Co. sells DTLR Villa to JD Sports Fashion

DTLR Villa LLC, a Hanover-based portfolio company of BRS & Co., has executed an agreement to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion Plc, a global retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands. After the acquisition, DTLR will continue to be run by Co-CEOs Glenn Gaynor and Scott Collins.

DTLR is a lifestyle retailer that provides one-stop shopping for street-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories to young, trendsetting multicultural audiences. “With BRS’s support,” said Gaynow, “DTLR has been able to bring the company’s passion for expression, fashion, entertainment and community empowerment to a broader customer base. We look forward to partnering with JD management to serve a broader audience and to this next phase in the company’s growth.”

“Glenn and Scott have led the Company through transformative growth and navigated difficult operating conditions with great success,” said Bruce Bruckmann, BRS managing director. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure working with the DTLR management team and we wish them continued success.”