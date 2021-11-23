British Airways to resume service between BWI Marshall, London

British Airways is set to resume its nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and London Heathrow on Friday, Nov. 19. The transatlantic service was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Airways offers its BWI Marshall Airport service on the modern Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which accommodates 214 passengers in a three-class configuration. After a 20-month interruption, the airline will initially restart its BWI Marshall service three days per week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. British Airways will add a fourth weekly flight starting in December, to operate on Thursdays.

The nonstop service to London Heathrow offers efficient connections to cities across the globe.