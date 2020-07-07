Brinker to chair Leadership Howard County board

Anne Brinker has been named chair of the board of directors of Leadership Howard County.

Brinker is chief operating officer for the Horizon Foundation, Howard County’s community health foundation, where she oversees all finance, technology, human resources, facility and day-to-day business operations.

Previously, she was vice president and director of operations for the Community Action Council of Howard County, director of strategic organizational planning for Columbia Association and village manager for the King’s Contrivance Community Association, which, named Anne Brinker chair of the organization’s board of directors.

Serving with Brinker on Leadership Howard County’s executive committee will be Vice Chair Wynne Hayes of Pfizer, Treasurer Joe Garrison of StratWealth, Secretary Judy Smith of On Point Consulting, General Membership Chair Shaun Eddy of Oxford Planning Group, Past Chair Alex Adler of Fisher Investments and General Counsel Paul Skalny of Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny.

Trevor Garner of Idea Crew, Judy Smith of On Point Consulting and Karen Trendler of Sandy Spring Bank and Suzi Padgett of Long & Foster were elected for additional three-year terms.

Leadership Howard County seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community. Drawn from private businesses, nonprofits and the public sector, Leadership Howard County participants share a common interest in learning more about their community and a commitment to making a positive impact. (www.leadershiphc.org)