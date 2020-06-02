Brewers, distillers support direct shipping

The Brewers Association of Maryland, Maryland Distillers Guild and Maryland Wineries Association are in support of Gov. Larry Hogan authorizing direct-to-consumer shipments of Maryland beer and spirits.

Since the crisis began, the primary sales channels for brewers, distillers, and wineries (on-site visits and wholesale) have largely dried up. Curbside and delivery were brand-new sales channels but were limited by a customer’s proximity to the producer. Wineries had a tool giving them an advantage over breweries and distillers: direct shipping.

Maryland residents are utilizing home delivery and shipping services more than ever during this time. Neighboring states have proven that this serves to satisfy consumer demand while being regulated to ensure compliance with all alcohol service and delivery rules.

“In these times of fast-changing consumer preferences, this authorization allows members ultimate flexibility when marketing and selling their products,” said Sarah Healey, president of the Brewers Association of Maryland, and manager of Milkhouse Brewery, in Mt. Airy.

The state’s alcohol producer industry supports more than 29,500 jobs, and more than $3.5 billion in economic activity annually, according to an economic study on value-added agriculture by Grow & Fortify and BEACON. Hogan’s announcement directly impacts the supply-chain of

Maryland grown and processed raw materials that are used in the production of craft beer, wine, and spirits.