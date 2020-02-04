Wi-Fi gets upgraded at BWI Marshall

The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) has approved a contract to enhance Wi-Fi service for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The board approved the contract with SmartCity Wireless Solutions of BWI, which will replace the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure at the airport with new, advanced technology for improved service.

SmartCity Wireless will design, install, operate and maintain a high-speed, free public Wi-Fi system throughout BWI Marshall, including the passenger terminal, parking facilities, shuttle buses and rental car facility. It will provide easy-to-access speeds between 25 mbps and 100 mbps and will complete a new distributed antenna system network to boost cellular connectivity at the airport, among other features.

Full implementation of the new system is expected to be in place in early 2021. SmartCity Wireless is a collaboration of technology firms including AT&T, MIST Juniper Systems, Samsung Networks, NGEN and Clear Channel Airports. Steps are being taken to minimize impacts on customer experience during this implementation.