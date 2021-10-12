BPW approves BWI restroom improvements

The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approved a contract to modernize and expand public restrooms in BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The BPW, chaired by Gov. Larry Hogan and including Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, unanimously approved a $54.9 million contract to improve six sets of airport restrooms on BWI Marshall’s Concourses B, C and D.

The contract approved by the Board is the first phase of a program to expand and improve restroom facilities across the airport terminal. Many of the restrooms throughout BWI Marshall have exceeded their design life. Some restrooms, particularly on Concourses A and B, were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than the current demand, resulting in capacity shortcomings.

The airport’s recent Concourse A Extension project provided new, modern restrooms in that area. The new facilities on Concourse A serve as the design standard for the improvement program that will renovate the airport’s older restroom facilities. The enhanced restrooms will be bright, spacious and comfortable, with full height stalls, space for stowing roller bags, solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize and improved ventilation. The width of the airport concourses will be expanded to accommodate the larger restrooms.