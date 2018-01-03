Bowie State University (BSU) President Aminta Breaux joined Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) President Charlene Dukes, Howard Community College (HCC) President Kathleen Hetherington and Laurel College Center (LCC) Program Director Nancy Grinberg to announce an agreement that provides opportunities for more students to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

With this new partnership, students pursuing associate degrees at PGCC and HCC will be able to take courses in BSU’s accredited program at the LCC, located at312 Marshall Avenue in Laurel, leading to a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The program enables students to take courses exploring a wide range of business fields, including banking and finance, information systems and entrepreneurship. The university will begin offering courses at LCC in fall 2018.

BSU has a hub for entrepreneurship as the home to Maryland’s first business incubator at a historically black university, the Bowie Business Innovation Center; and the Entrepreneurship Academy, which facilitates programs aimed at supporting budding business owners.

BSU will be the only institution allowed to offer business administration programs at LCC. Students enrolled in the Bowie State program at LCC will receive the same benefits and support as students at the Bowie campus, including access to academic and research facilities, educational resources, social events and the university bookstore.