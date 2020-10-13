Bormel, Grice & Huyett named ‘best’ for workers

The Certified Public Accounting firm of Bormel, Grice & Huyett, P.A. (BGH) was named one of the 2020 Best Accounting Firms to Work for. The annual list of “Best Accounting Firms to Work For” was created by Accounting Today magazine and Best Companies Group.

Bormel, Grice & Huyett was number 16 nationally on the list and number 1 in Maryland.

In addition, Accounting Today Magazine selects the Top 10 Best Firms for Women to Work For and named Bormel, Grice & Huyett P.A. as number 5 in the nation on the list.

This survey and award program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in the accounting industry, benefiting the nation’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The Best Accounting Firms to Work For list comprises 100 CPA firms nationwide.

Founded in 1968, and celebrating 52 years of service, Bormel, Grice & Huyett, P.A. is one of the Baltimore Washington Corridor premier accounting firms, providing the highest quality accounting, tax, audit, financial, business and professional services to both individuals and organizations. The firm provides industry expertise in a number of areas such as not-for-profits, real estate, construction, and professional service providers.

The current directors of the firm, Larry Bormel, Katherine Grice, Anna Huyett and Ray Plummer, have carried on a commitment to take part in community organizations such as the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce, the Howard County Chamber, The Bowie Chamber of Commerce, Howard County General Hospital and various professional and civic organizations.