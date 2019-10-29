Book chronicles dispensary opening by local women

Two local women in the cannabis industry, Dr. Leslie Apgar and Gina Dubbé, co-owners of Greenhouse Wellness, in Ellicott City, have written High Heals: How Two Women Found Their Footing in the Medical Cannabis Industry.

Offering a look at Apgar and Dubbé’s journey into the new industry, High Heals explores their path to opening their dispensary, launching their female-focused cannabis-infused product line, tackling the unexpected and meaningful issues they’ve uncovered and lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Inspired by Apgar’s almost 20-years in traditional medicine, observing the limitations and injustices in health care, they envisioned and founded a bright, clean space staffed by medical professionals available to educate and guide those who are suffering and feeling hopeless about the science and safe consumption methods around cannabis.

High Heals also addresses key elements of their work including:

● A look at the uncultivated potential of medical cannabis in helping to heal patients

● The stigma around women using medical cannabis, especially mothers

● Breaking into a male-dominated industry and past the “man-splaining” they often faced along their journey

● The possibilities for solving the opioid epidemic through cannabis

● Navigating the seemingly complex world of the plant’s chemistry

● Working out the differences between the oft-misused buzzwords of the cannabis industry.

● Uplifting patient stories, demonstrating the real difference cannabis can make in people’s lives

Apgar and Dubbé have also announced that they will soon open a second dispensary in Monroe Township in Southern New Jersey.