BlackCloak gets funding from DataTribe

DataTribe, a Maple Lawn-based global cyberfoundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies with nation-state experienced teams from the intelligence community, research labs, and industry-leading experts, announced a $1.9 million investment in BlackCloak, creators of a Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection Platform that protects high-net-worth families and C-Suite executives in their personal lives.

Building on an already robust portfolio, DataTribe is well-positioned to further invest in capabilities and initiatives that develop startups poised to disrupt cybersecurity and data science. BlackCloak will use the $1.9 million investment from DataTribe to strengthen its concierge cybersecurity platform and expand its presence within key sectors where cybercrime losses and intellectual theft continue to be on the rise.

“BlackCloak is at the forefront of a rapidly emerging need to protect the digital life of high-value cybercriminal targets. As recent events have exposed, the home is the new attack beachhead for the enterprise, and BlackCloak is ready to defend it,” said John Funge, chief product officer at DataTribe, who will join the company’s board of directors.

“Unless you’re a cybersecurity professional, the ever-changing world of cybersecurity products and technologies are challenging to understand and frustrating to implement, while still providing inadequate protection that does not adapt as threats evolve. BlackCloak’s Concierge Cybersecurity protects individuals, families, corporate executives, and investors using a unique combination of technologies, services, and education to provide privacy, cybersecurity, and assurance in a personal digital world.”