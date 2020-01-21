Black Bears partner with Fence and Deck Connection

The Maryland Black Bears announced Fence & Deck Connection will be the team’ Official Fence and Deck Sponsor. Included in the partnership, the Black Bears will hold a Fence & Deck Connection Night on Feb. 29 when they host the Blue Ribbon Project. The Blue Ribbon Project is a 100% volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization based in Anne Arundel County. The organization is committed to both the prevention of child abuse and neglect and as a support network for survivors of child abuse, foster care and child sexual assault.

Additionally, Fence & Deck Connection’s logo is featured on a dasher board in the Piney Orchard Ice Arena and the Black Bears website. The company has provided safety gates in the arena’s SkyDeck, increasing fan safety and maximizing the quality of Black Bears’ game-day experience.