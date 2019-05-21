Biz Kidz hands out Annual Award

Biz Kidz Academy is a non-profit 501(c) organization, founded by Dr. Marlene Jackson and her daughter, Ashley Jackson. The Christian-focused organization was established to inspire students (Ages 5-18), to become successful kidpreneurs. The goal of the program is to motivate business-minded leaders to creatively embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, lead confidently, think critically, and become financially responsible.

On May 18, 2019, Biz Kidz sponsored its’ annual Market Day/Shark Tank Competition/Award Ceremony. Family, friends, and the community were invited to come out to support aspiring kidpreneurs as they sold their products and pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Congratulations to Makayla Martin, Teenpreneur, CEO & Founder of Golden Hands Jewelry (All Handmade) for winning the $500.00 Frances Barber Educational Scholarship. Makayla won the scholarship for composing an outstanding 500-word essay that detailed how Golden Hands Jewelry helps the community.

Visit www.goldenhandsjewelry.com or www.facebook.com/goldenhandsjewelry/ to discover more about this young up and coming entrepreneur.

For more information about Biz Kidz Academy, www.bizkidz.us.