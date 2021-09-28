Birx joins Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems, a Linthicum Heights-based health care interventional analytics solution, announced the appointment of Dr. Deborah Birx to its board of advisors. Birx will work with Real Time’s Executive Team to analyze early detection of infectious disease symptomology to advance the company’s infection prevention and control solution offerings for healthcare organizations nationwide.

“I am thrilled to be working with Real Time, an organization dedicated to utilizing technology and live data analysis to improve care for our senior population, and do it in a timely, meaningful, and cost-effective way,” said Birx. “Real Time’s system is able to capture live post-acute [electronic health record] data and deliver clinical insights and alerts for specific patients when their symptoms change, so clinicians know immediately which patients require prompt attention.”

Birx sought to join Real Time to address vulnerabilities in the country’s nursing facilities regarding the pandemic response and emerging variants. Many patients will not exhibit the same constellation of symptoms as the original strain, making it more difficult for clinicians to detect COVID-19 variants as the virus evolves, she explained.

“These variants develop quickly,” Birx added. “Accessing live patient data allows us to evaluate symptomatology now, not three months from now, thereby enabling facilities to make timely, well-informed decisions that make a difference in patients’ lives today.”

Advertisement

A world-renowned medical expert specializing in HIV/AIDS immunology, infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, vaccine research, and global health, Birx served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator and previously managed some of the most high-profile, influential programs at the CDC and Department of State.