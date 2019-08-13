Bioenergy DevCo announces $106M Investment

Bioenergy DevCo, a Columbia-based global developer of anaerobic digestion facilities with more than 200 plants throughout the world that create renewable natural gas and healthy soil products, has received its first institutional investment of $106 million from Newlight Partners LP.

Bioenergy DevCo will use the capital to expand its operational footprint in North America. It will work with municipalities and corporations to develop anaerobic digestion facilities that naturally transform organic waste into renewable natural gas and an organic soil amendment, reducing landfill waste and carbon emissions.

“The support from Newlight Partners allows Bioenergy DevCo to offer a full turnkey solution to cities and corporations challenged by incineration, already crowded landfills and the cost of disposing of organic waste,” said Shawn Kreloff, founder and CEO of Bioenergy DevCo. “In working with Newlight, we address the strong and increasing demand for our anaerobic digestion technology, which is proven to naturally transform organic waste into clean, renewable natural gas, in a way that meets the unique needs of municipalities and companies around the country.”

Anaerobic digestion is a time-tested technology that offers a significant advancement in how waste is handled and how municipalities achieve their zero-waste goals. The clean, renewable natural gas resulting from this process is a product that is easily incorporated into existing infrastructure by utilities and other natural gas users.