Bioenergy DevCo acquires BTS Biogas

Howard County-based Bioenergy DevCo, a leading global developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that create renewable energy and healthy soil products, has acquired BTS Biogas, which will operate as an affiliate and enable new operation and expansion of anaerobic digestion in North America.

Headquartered in Bruneck, Italy, BTS Biogas is a European pioneer in the field of anaerobic digestion with a 20-year history in the industry and 200 plants located around the world. By transforming organic waste into natural gas and an organic soil amendment, anaerobic digestion reduces landfill waste, as well as carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.

The acquisition enables Bioenergy DevCo to increase BTS Biogas’ technology footprint in North America, working closely with municipalities and companies to help them efficiently, cleanly and affordably dispose of organic waste while producing clean, renewable natural gas that can be used by utilities.

“Almost three years ago, our team began working with BTS Biogas to expand the use of large-scale, modular anaerobic biodigesters. By building relationships with cities and towns throughout the United States, we are confident that this proven technology will become an essential tool in reducing pollution from waste and fighting climate change as the world aims to transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Shawn Kreloff, founder and CEO of Bioenergy DevCo.

“While operating as affiliated entities,” said Kreloff, “we aim to shift mindsets by demonstrating how this proven technology can change organic waste from being a pollution problem to a renewable energy solution.”