BGE’s accepts small business grant applications 

Small businesses located within BGE’s service area can now apply for a BGE Energizing Small Business Grant of $20,000. This grant program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.

Interested business owners can apply now at bge.helloalice.com. For technical assistance while completing the applications, business owners should contact alice@helloalice.com.

“The small business grants are a great complement to BGE’s Customer Relief and Energy Infrastructure Investment Plan that freezes rates for our customers in 2021 and supports more than 26,000 jobs in Maryland,” said BGE CEO Carim Khouzami. “The pandemic has affected our region in different ways and this multi-layered approach will reach our customers, businesses and communities in ways that will help them the most.”

BGE is partnering with Hello Alice, a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, to provide the grants. All applicants gain access to Hello Alice’s free COVID-19 Business Center to ensure consistent support and mentorship to all Maryland business owners.

Applications are accepted online at bge.helloalice.com. Eligible businesses will receive grants of up to $20,000 each.