BGE distributes $270K in emergency response, safety grants

BGE is awarding $270,000 in BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants to 73 area nonprofit organizations. BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grants program, now in its 10th year, supports area nonprofits by providing strategic funding that enables the success of their emergency response and safety programs.

Some of this year’s grants will assist agencies in purchasing vital equipment, such as defibrillators, ice rescue equipment, and funding for emergency preparedness drills and active shooter training.

During the last nine years, BGE’s program has provided more than $2.5 million to 470 nonprofit organizations who share BGE’s commitment to the safety of central Maryland residents.

The following organizations were awarded grants this year:

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel Alarmers Association (equipment update)

Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (First Aid CPR/AED training and response)

Arnold Volunteer Fire Department (emergency vehicle response upgrade)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (emergency preparedness and training)

Odenton Volunteer Fire Co. (first responder virtual training/collaboration tool)

Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County (home renovation for at-risk populations)

John’s College (Alertus project)

Howard County

Civil Air Patrol (emergency services training)

Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department (remote operated vehicle)

Howard Ecoworks (Ellicott City Adopt-A-Drain program)

Howard Hospital Foundation (communications equipment for security officers)

International Critical Incident Stress Foundation (remote learning critical incident and stress management training)

Lisbon Volunteer Fire Co. (Cancer Reduction program and PPE gear dryer)

Maryland Search and Rescue (safety initiative)

Rebuilding Together Howard County (urgent repair program for low income homeowners)

The Howard County Conservancy (emergency communications)

Montgomery County

Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department (vertical roof ventilation training)

Mid-Atlantic D.O.G.S.(Search is an Emergency training)

Prince George’s County