BGE awards $20K grants to 80 small businesses

BGE awarded 88 small businesses located within BGE’s service area $20,000 grants through its Energizing Small Business Grants program. This program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.

“Small businesses are a vital part of Maryland’s economy, creating jobs throughout the state—and they, unfortunately, bore the brunt of COVID-19’s economic fallout. BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program is critical to helping stabilize local businesses and the communities we serve,” said BGE CEO Carim Khouzami. “These grants also complement our Customer Relief and Energy Infrastructure Investment Plan that freezes customer rates in 2021 and supports more than 26,000 jobs in Maryland. The pandemic has far-reaching impacts and this multi-layered approach to supporting our customers, businesses and communities will help our region recover and thrive.”

Of the 88 recipients (go to Announcing the BGE Energizing Small Business Grants Recipients (helloalice.com) for a full list of recipients), 26 percent are in the food and beverage industry, 14 percent in health care and wellness, 12 percent in professional business services and 10 percent in beauty and self-care. A majority of the grants went to businesses owned by historically marginalized groups and a full 82 percent have fewer than 10 full-time employees.

Advertisement

“I am beyond pleased to be a recipient of the BGE Energizing Small Business Grant. It couldn’t come at a better time. I will be able to catch up on my deferred rent payments and keep my place of business. This grant will also make it possible for me to bring back some part-time help,” said Elaine McCloud, grant recipient and president of Glen Burnie-based Ambrosia Caterers.