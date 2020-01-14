BDO USA acquires Biegel Waller Tax Advisory

BDO USA, an accounting and advisory firm, announced the expansion of its Wealth Advisory Practice in the Baltimore-Washington market through the addition of 10 partners and professionals from Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services, of Columbia.

Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services is a wealth management firm delivering investment strategies to high net worth clients. Founded in 1998, the firm works with private wealth clients and is a member of the Biegel Waller group. BDO will maintain Biegel Waller’s primary office at 10211 Wincopin Circle, Suite 300, Columbia.

“The combination of Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services and BDO’s Wealth Advisory Practice provides clients of both firms with access to the full complement of advisory services that each firm brings to bear,” said Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the transaction. “This expansion into Greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore further supports BDO’s targeted growth strategy.