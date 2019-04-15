Bandura Cyber launches strategic channel

Columbia-based Bandura Cyber, which pioneered the Threat Intelligence Gateway (TIG) industry in part with the U.S. Department of Defense, has launched its global channel partner program. Aimed at accelerating the adoption of automated threat intelligence, the Bandura Cyber Channel Partner Program enables partners to provide their customers with next-generation network security technology that aggregates, automates, and operationalizes massive amounts of threat intelligence to block known threats and unwanted traffic.

“Most organizations do not have the tools, people or financial resources necessary to properly handle the enormous volume of threats received daily,” said of Bandura Cyber CEO Chris Fedde. “Through our channel partner program, we are extending the reach of our automated and easy-to-deploy Threat Intelligence Gateway. We look forward to continuing this work with our current and future partners.”

The program is attracting interest from a variety of channel partners, including consultants, distributors, managed security service providers, managed service providers, master agents, and value-added resellers. To date, Bandura Cyber has initiated successful partnerships with Castra, CBI, ClearArmor Corp., CyberStash, Emerging Dynamics, Triada Networks and Winning Technologies, among others.

With a 90 percent plus trial-to-close rate, the TIG is an attractive solution for channel partners. The Bandura Cyber TIG complements next-generation firewalls, using a massive and diverse mix of threat intelligence to block known IPs and domains before they hit the firewall. This frees the firewall to focus more processor-intensive resource cycles on a reduced amount of cleaner traffic and improving efficiency.

TIG’s ability to filter both inbound and outbound traffic, improves the efficiency of expensive firewall resources is improved; it also acts as a last line of defense, catching threats the firewall may miss.