Bandura Cyber expands funding round to more than $10M

Columbia-based Bandura Cyber, which pioneered the Threat Intelligence Gateway (TIG) industry in part with the U.S. Department of Defense, announced a Series A round of funding. The round was led by Tenfore Holdings with participation from Grotech Ventures, Gula Tech Adventures and Cultivation Capital. Joyce Shen of Tenfore Holdings will join the company’s board of directors as part of the round.

Transforming the way organizations detect and block threats, the Bandura TIG complements the firewall, enabling companies of all sizes to use threat intelligence without limits in an easy and automated way. The Bandura TIG can process more than100 million unique threat intelligence indicators at line speeds ahead of the firewall.

With Bandura’s ability to filter both inbound and outbound traffic, the efficiency of expensive firewall resources is improved and the return on existing security investments increased. Bandura leads the Threat Intelligence Gateway market with a rapidly expanding user base and multiple issued and pending patents. The company continues to enhance its most comprehensive, scalable, and granular TIGs on the market.

The strategic funding will accelerate sales and marketing efforts to build on its current momentum with customers in financial services, healthcare, energy, and state and local government, as well as to make key investments in product development as the leading innovator in threat intelligence gateways.

“We are grateful for the support of our investors and the opportunity to deliver the power of automated threat intelligence to organizations of all sizes to block known threats at massive scale,” said CEO Chris Fedde. “Tens of millions of known malicious IP addresses and domains are attacking organizations daily. Bandura Cyber provides organizations the ability to use threat intelligence to proactively prevent these threats from burdening network defenses and staff resources.”

“Bandura’s platform can give customers real ROI in investing in a first line of defense in cyber – helping customers to take action with threat intelligence in an automated and data-driven manner and at scale. The platform provides significant advancement in intelligent network defense that is ‘plug and defend,’ allowing existing CSOs and their teams to focus on value-added tasks. We are excited to be a part of Bandura’s growth,” said Shen.